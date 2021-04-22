Ayuso would win the elections but the left can add a majority, according to the CIS

Telemadrid debate (Photo: Juanjo Martín / EFE)

Final sprint … and with maximum tension. Isabel Díaz Ayuso would win the next 4-M elections with a wide difference, but the left could add enough seats to govern and unseat the PP in Puerta del Sol, according to the CIS flash poll.

The Sociological Research Center predicts these results: PP (54-56), PSOE (34-36), Más Madrid (22-24), Vox (11-13) and Unidos Podemos (11-13). Citizens would be left out of the Assembly by staying at 4.6% and not achieving the 5% required by law.

This means that there are options for both the right and the left to obtain the Presidency, since the sum of PP and Vox in its highest range gives it 69 seats (the absolute majority is in 68), while the left, in their highest estimates can even get 73 deputies in the regional Chamber.

In voting estimation, the PP would achieve 36.7% compared to the PSOE (23.4%). Then there would be Más Madrid, with 15.1%, Unidas Podemos, with 8.4%, Vox, with 8.2%, and Ciudadanos, with 4.6%. Pacma would be the next game, with 0.8%.

However, there is a fact that draws a lot of attention and that will be decisive: 19.6% do not yet know who they are going to vote for that election Tuesday.

With respect to the previous CIS of two weeks ago, Ayuso sees how he loses support -before they gave him 59 parliamentarians-, just like the PSOE, which achieved 38 days ago. On the other hand, they register strong increases More Madrid and Vox (who obtain four more seats in just fifteen days) and Podemos (up to three more).

The Sociological Research Center also asks about the candidates, with those from Madrid giving the best grade to Ángel Gabilondo (5.6), ahead of Mónica García (5.3) and Isabel Díaz Ayuso (5.1 …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.