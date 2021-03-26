Ayuso will take the Minister of Health as ‘number two’ on the list

Ruiz Escudero (Photo: EFE)

The lists are on fire. The president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has decided to put the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, as number two on her ballot, according to sources from the Popular Party.

Ayuso “wants to recognize the management carried out by the Ministry of Health during this term, as well as the importance of continuing to fight against the pandemic, and its commitment to public health and future health challenges,” explain sources from Genoa 13 .

The list of the PP in Madrid is becoming an issue of essential importance for the Popular Party at the national level. In fact, the former deputy of Cs Toni Cantó will be included by order of Pablo Casado, although Díaz Ayuso has not officially confirmed it.

Enrique Ruiz Escudero has become the toughest advisor against the central government in the meetings of the Interterritorial Council. During the first months of the pandemic, he had a very good relationship with Salvador Illa (they even continued those meetings together in La Moncloa), but as of September his relationship with the central Executive changed completely.

The parties are finalizing their ballots these days. The PSOE, for example, will include Hana Jalloul, Irene Lozano and Juan Lobato. In the case of United We Can, along with Pablo Iglesias will be Isa Serra, Lilith Verstrynge and Beatriz Gimeno.

