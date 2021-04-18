Ayuso warns that “there is not a vote” and “there is not a seat” on 4-M to avoid “interference”

The president of the Community of Madrid and candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, warned this Sunday that “there is not a vote left” and “there is no spare seat” for May 4, the day of the regional elections, so he asked citizens not to relax before the victory that the polls paint for the PP and to “fight a lot” to be able to develop a project in freedom and without “interference”.

So it was pronounced in the first official act of the campaign for the May 4 elections, which was held in a park in Las Rozas in which around 150 people showed their support from chairs placed one and a half meters away, complying with health recommendations, and in front of dozens of others. people who heard the rally stood around the fence.

“The most important thing is our life model” and it is “what is at stake”, Ayuso warned, before defending that his project fits “all the people who love Spain, want a united country, a strong and respected Madrid like the rest of the communities” and also those who seek freedom and find their refuge in this region.

Therefore, he argued that “this transcends the acronym” and the center-right at this time in which Madrid society “is increasingly united” and equally “fed up with interference”. In this “unique moment”, he asked his people and the citizens not to relax before the appointment with the polls and defend the need to vote “with all the illusion” to continue living “the Madrilenian” without facing the citizens because they are men or women or because they come from one or another municipality.

Ayuso stressed that these elections are “vital” and said that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is getting so involved because “everything is at stake.” “It is he who from Africa speaks of the Community of Madrid, the one who lies with the figures of the pandemic,” he sentenced, and accused him of having “a constant obsession” with this region that has come to promote “a madrileño madrileño“.