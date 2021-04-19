Ayuso talks about the ‘kept’ of the hunger queues from one of the richest areas of Madrid

The Madrid electoral campaign started this weekend and, as it had been happening for weeks, the message of some of the candidates focused on in the rough and in polarization. One of the most commented messages in recent hours and that has aroused the most criticism has been the one launched Isabel Diaz Ayuso from the lectern with which started his campaign in Goya and from where called “supported” and “subsidized” those who resort to the so-called ‘hunger queues’ to be able to feed.

The Popular Party candidate focused part of her speech on the confrontation with the Government of Pedro Sánchez, whom she accused, along with her partners in Moncloa, of needing “Madrid to continue with its roadmap, which is to break Spain, divide it territorially and create first and second class citizens. Second, the subsidized kept that they create as the queues of hunger so that people depend on them ”.

What he said has earned him numerous criticisms for referring to those who turn to food banks and aid to eat in a social and economic situation that has been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. His message, in addition, is still more striking by the place from which it was launched, Goya’s Salvador Dalí Square, as recorded in the chronicles of the act. The mentioned place forms part of the Salamanca neighborhood, one of the richest in the capital.

There, where the so-called caceroladas of the ‘cayetanos’ took place a few months ago, the Madrid president opened her campaign. A neighborhood that, according to the 2019 Personal Income Tax (IRPF) statistics collected by El Independiente, is one of the highest purchasing power nationwide. Being La Moraleja, with an income of 113,642 euros the wealthiest, Salamanca-Goya ranks fourth on those list with 61,562 euros on average.

That was at the opening of the campaign. Just a few hours later, on Sunday, Ayuso presented his campaign bus and again chose a place with high purchasing power. This time, the Madrid town of Las Rozas. According to the same statistics reported by El Independiente, number 29 of a list of the 33 large cities where 39.5% of the income of that year was concentrated, 2019. In the case of Las Rozas, the seventh town among Madrid’s that ranking, 0.44% of disposable income.

In another 2020 statistic, as published by Telemadrid, on the average annual net income per inhabitant in municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants, Las Rozas ranked sixth. Data and elections of places to campaign that, for those who accuse Ayuso from the left of doing politics and governing only for a few, would not be a coincidence.

On what was said in Goya, this Monday Ayuso he defended himself by ensuring that “are twisting, in a foolish and mean way in my opinion, what I mean. I am not the one who causes the hunger lines, they are produced by measures that have been taken drastically. And they have caused ruin for many families that we have defended from this government and that is why many citizens know today that my government has put their interest before ours ”.

In addition, he has insisted on defending his policy of action against COVID, ensuring that “if he had done what happened to others, today in Madrid the hunger lines would go around not one, seven blocks. All governments will be there to help, mine first ”.

