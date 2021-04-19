Ayuso sneaks into ‘El Chiringuito’ and makes a very unusual comment: it caused laughter

Ayuso during his speech at ‘El Chiringuito’. (Photo: ‘El Chiringuito’)

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate in the region’s elections, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was interviewed this Saturday by ñaki López on laSexta Noche.

While waiting in the corridors of the Atresmedia sets to be called to begin the interview, the leader of the Popular Party went around and visited El Chiringuito.

At that time, both Josep Pedrerol and his collaborators were watching the final of the Copa del Rey between Athletic and Barcelona, ​​which ended with a 0-4 culé victory. “Chairwoman! Good evening ”, the Catalan presenter received her.

″ How are we doing? I say: ‘I’m going to see how they follow the covid protocol here before entering La Sexta Noche, ”Ayuso replied. His comment provoked laughter from those present. “I see that everything is in order, everything is very good. You have my blessing to continue ”, he added.

Pedrerol asked him if he was going to the Copa del Rey final with Athletic or Barça. Ayuso did not hesitate for a second and had a clear answer: “Athletic always, I will be anything other than Barça. Always against ”. Those words caused a roar and laughter among those present on set.

“It’s a joke. Soccer is a sport in the end but you always have to position yourself. People who say go with whoever wins, no. You have to position yourself, “concluded the PP candidate before leaving El Chiringuito.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Criticism of Martínez-Almeida for referring to a political rival

Ayuso does what has never been seen in ‘LaSexta Noche’ and leaves Iñaki López with this face

Iñaki López apologizes for this lapse in his farewell to Isabel Díaz Ayuso in ‘La Sexta Noche’

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.