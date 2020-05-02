The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, defended this Saturday that the event organized by the regional government to mark the closure of the Ifema field hospital was a “controlled event in capacity” and called to “celebrate life” and at the same time “keep distance”.

Ayuso has published this message on social networks after the Government Delegation in Madrid has ordered the State Security Forces and Bodies to open an investigation to determine if any of the basic rules have been violated, among others, those of social distancing between people, regulated in the royal decree of state of alarm, in this act.

“Today we have shut down the field hospital of Ifema. A controlled event in capacity to which many troops have joined. Happiness, the spontaneous and human gesture of all, has overwhelmed us,” the Madrid president said in a message on Twitter collected by Europa Press.

As several spokesmen for the left-wing opposition in the Madrid Assembly have denounced, at the event, organized by the Community of Madrid, which was public and televised by Telemadrid, the separation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were not respected. many people in very little space and there were even hugs and handshakes.

“It is true: you have to celebrate life but also keep your distance”, added the president of the Community in a message in which she attached information from the newspaper ‘ABC’ about this act in which some of her statements stand out: “Ifema goes out but life goes on.”

The delegate of the Government in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, has assured that the act at Ifema has resulted in a “rally” and that the best tribute to the toilets is that they “be protected, not crowded”, so it will be investigated from their department if there were crowds in the event that could violate the state of alert.

“We are going to investigate whether the norms have been complied with, no more and no less (…) We cannot ask the citizens to comply with them and then, presumably, the representatives of the institutions fail to comply with them,” he said in statements to the Network. To be collected by Europa Press.

