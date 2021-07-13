Ayuso says that Madrilenians have been living ‘the Madrilenian’ for five centuries

Madrilenians have been living ‘the Madrilenian’ for five centuries, according to the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The popular baroness, who this Tuesday attended the summer courses at the Complutense University in San Lorenzo del Escorial, thanked Felipe II because his decision to move the court to Madrid created a way of life.

“San Lorenzo del Escorial was founded by the person who chose Madrid as the capital of Spain. It was a territory that did not represent its own entity, but knew how to unite the best of every corner of Spain and that way of life that we have given ourselves over five centuries in Madrid. Hence, we Madrilenians always have a universal vocation and that it always affects us and we look at everything that happens outside our borders ”, Ayuso assured.

The Madrilenian president, determined to resort to ‘Madrilenianism’ as a weapon of identity, has once again taken out the catchphrase of living ‘Madrilenian’: “Taking into account that we are a region where almost 50% of its citizens were not born here, that way of life in Madrid is not an invention of today. We have been able to interpret reality but it had already been coming for five centuries thanks to Felipe II ”, he has settled.

“For now”, Sol will not approve new restrictions

Shortly before the presentation of the regional president began, Ayuso has assured that for the moment he will not apply new restrictions in the community to stop the pandemic. Madrid thus stands out from Catalonia or the Valencian Community, where Executives are reversing the de-escalation, returning to the curfew and the closure of nightlife.

“No, not yet. For now we are doing well in Madrid “, declared Ayuso, who has opted to” continue promoting the campaigns “that have been launched by the regional government to raise awareness especially among the youngest as well as continue with vaccination” as up to now ”.

“For now to be vigilant, of course, but what we have to do now is not to continue affecting more trade and hospitality as long as it is not necessary,” he has settled.

Read more

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…