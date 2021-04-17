Ayuso says that Madrid could approach herd immunity on 4-M “if Pedro Sánchez wants to”

The president of the Community of Madrid and candidate of the PP for the regional elections of May 4, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, insisted this Saturday on her proposal that companies buy vaccines for their employees and assured that, “if Pedro Sánchez wants to”, the Community “could be very close to herd immunity“on the election date.

This was said in the framework of the visit to a PP tent in the municipality of Collado Villalba, accompanied by the candidate for the Madrid Assembly and Minister of Finance, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty.

Ayuso stressed that “if Pedro Sánchez wanted, the people of Madrid could be protected on 4-M.” “Tell me if you are not going to be able to take the glove of a new proposal” consisting of companies being able to buy vaccines to immunize to his employees, he explained.

“If we go in parallel, if companies go one way and public health goes its own way, on 4-M the vast majority of the Community of Madrid I would be immunized“And” meanwhile it clears the public system so that the elderly, people without resources and citizens are vaccinated, “he explained.” Given the uselessness and inaction, proposals must be made, “he said.

Ayuso charged against the central government by stating that the Community warned this Friday that it could stop vaccination due to lack of dose and “now they tell us that they are going to give us a few of one and the other, yes, transferring fear to citizens to see if with a bit of luck they do not get vaccinated until May 4 and they stay home dead from fear, which is how they like to have people. “

“We have called an election and suddenly everything has explodedNow even Merkel is campaigning by buying Sputnik, “he said.

The current president of the Community, who will officially start his election campaign this afternoon, argued that the regional elections “have been caused by the constant interference of La Moncloa in the Community Government”, which “has been at all times a very uncomfortable project for Pedro Sánchez.”

Ayuso considered that in the central Executive “they have dedicated themselves to talking about what did not happen and hiding what did happen”, in reference to the pandemic, and defended that the region is a “wall” for “that roadmap for dismember Spain“and” create first and second class citizens. “

In line with his campaign slogan, he stated that “Madrid is freedom” and he wondered if “I do not represent women better than those who reach positions of responsibility for being the partners of”.

He also recalled that the Government has ceded “prisons to the Basque Country so that the ETA prisoners be rewarded for the great work they have done killing people in Spain “.

He criticized that “the entire Government of the nation has gotten involved” in the campaign, “even from Africa” ​​it is “attacking” and referring to Citizens, he said that “they tried to force me to close the Community of Madrid when it was not necessary” and ” blackmailing “to accept it and” I told each other that nobody blackmails me“.

“May 4 arrives and nobody forces us to close MadridWhat a coincidence, because they are hoping that you will not vote, “he said, and assured that” interest in voting by mail and participation has tripled. He then asked Sánchez “to accept the result that comes out of the polls on May 4 “in an act in which the attendees shouted ‘Tú si que vales’ and ‘Libertad’.

For his part, the Minister of Finance stated that “all socialists want us to raise taxes, since ever; of course, the day elections are called, there is one who conceals and two others, who are Sánchez and María Jesús Montero, who, like everything else, basically do not disguise them.

He indicated that incomes of less than 20,000 euros 60,000 euros have been saved due to the cuts in different taxes and recalled the electoral promise to lower each section of personal income tax by half a point and continue to lower Successions and Donations between brothers or between children and nephews.

“Since we dropped Successions, 800,000 people have benefited, of those, 600,000 received inheritances below the average, which is not worthy of lies,” he said. Fernández-Lasquetty asserted that “we cannot accept compulsory fiscal socialism” and “Díaz Ayuso it will not do at all the fiscal policy of the socialists“.