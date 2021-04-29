Ayuso “resurrects” UPyD and the Twitter zasca is heard at Rosa Díez’s house

Madrid’s president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during a discussion (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

It is probably the great unknown that almost all the polls on the Madrid elections of 4M have left and, in all probability, the one that has eluded the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from answering clearly. Are you willing to reach a government pact or would you have the support of Vox for the investiture?

The Madrid president addressed the question in three interviews this Thursday and in all three she assured that she has already received the support of the formation “and it has not been the end of the world”, but that she is committed to governing alone. However, he has avoided clarifying whether he will propose this pact to the formation of Rocío Monasterio and Santiago Abascal. But of all the times he has said it, the most talked about has been that of the verbal dribbling he has done to the journalist Mónica López in ‘La Hora’.

On the set of TVE, Díaz Ayuso has stated categorically that “I do not rule out or agree with UPyD”. In a matter of seconds, Twitter has come out to remind him that the party founded by Rosa Díez no longer exists, in a parade of wit and irony, synthesized in a monumental zasca. These are some of the best tweets and memes.

And of course, if you talk about UPyD, you could not miss the bonus track:

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the politics that Depeche Mode sang to

They ask Ayuso to say something positive about Pablo Iglesias: things start well but end badly

Manuela Carmena gives Ayuso a sovereign review of what he says about freedom

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.