Ayuso responds to Aznar’s message and points out a detail that their victories have in common

Aznar and Ayuso, with Casado de por medio in an act (Photo: Isabel Infantes / GTRES)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has accumulated whatsapps, tweets and Facebook messages for responding after her overwhelming electoral victory. But there are always notifications that cannot be simply left to ‘read’. For example, if the one who writes you is the former president of the Government José María Aznar on his social networks.

Aznar has published a message of congratulations to the Madrid president, along with a photo of both. “I want to congratulate Isabel Díaz Ayuso for her extraordinary triumph in Madrid. The model of freedom is understood, it works and the citizens support it. A great lesson and great hope for all ”. The post is accompanied by hashtags like ‘Libertad’ or ‘Esperanza’.

Ayuso has replied with a comment within the thread of reactions generated by the old popular leader. The winner of the 4-MM, thanked the congratulations and highlighted a detail that unites the successes of one and the other despite the difference in time:

“Thank you president. Elections where young people have played a fundamental role. As it happened to you. A hug ”, the Madrid leader replied, referring to her victories in the generals of 1996 and 2000.

The support of young people for the popular candidate has been one of the keys to the campaign, as highlighted by various political scientists, in a change in trend with respect to recent years.

