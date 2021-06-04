Ayuso passes Twitter with the response he has given to this message

Isabel Díaz Ayuso responds to a tweet. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is achieving a huge impact on Twitter with her response to a tweet in which a user complains, in a humorous tone, that her friend has found an old flirt in the Retiro park.

“A friend has met an ex-boyfriend in the Retreat. Let’s see, the complaint sheet, ”wrote a tweet without citing the leader of the Popular Party at any time.

The surprise came when Ayuso responded to that message saying: “I don’t know how it could happen.” A tweet that has 1,500 likes in just under 15 minutes.

The fact that a person could not meet an ex-partner on the streets of Madrid emerged during the electoral campaign in an interview that the president gave Carlos Alsina in Onda Cero.

“You can change companies and you can change partners and never meet her again,” Ayuso said. “That is also freedom, that does not happen everywhere,” he added later.

A phrase that surprised Alsina, who replied: “Change partners and never meet her again?” Ayuso resumed his explanation stating “that in other provincial capitals” could happen and that he knows what he is talking about because his family is from Ávila: “You change companies and you will always find that former boss or you change friends and partner and you will always find them ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.