Ayuso paid 5,680 euros for his 2 months in the luxury apartment in the first wave of the pandemic: “I’m a pringada”

The acting president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, paid 5,680 euros to the Room Mate Group hotel chain for the luxury aparthotel in which it was staying for more than two months in the first wave of the pandemic.

Díaz Ayuso showed the transfer and the invoice, which paid out of pocket, in the Salvados de LaSexta program, broadcast this Sunday, and warned: “I’m not going to give the circus anymore with this.”

The president showed the journalist Fernando González Gonzo an invoice for 69 days, at the price of 80 euros per day, for a total amount of 5,520 euros. According to these accounts, Díaz Ayuso paid 160 euros more. “A good tip,” Gonzo says. “I’m a pringada”, she states.

Ayuso’s stay in the aparthotel, belonging to the hotel chain Room Mate Group, by businessman Kike Sarasola, was one of the controversies in which the Madrid president was involved during the first wave of the pandemic.

Ayuso said that the Community of Madrid could have paid “perfectly” this expense because it was “a workplace” where she remained “locked up and ill” with covid-19, while managing the pandemic, “she brought planes with medical supplies, looked for respirators” or set up the Ifema or Zendal field hospitals, but she he decided to pay the bill personally “more out of pride than anything else”.