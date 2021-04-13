Ayuso is too small for the PP

Ayuso, in Boadilla del Monte (Photo: Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, running through Madrid. The video released this weekend does not contain a sentence … it is her, her and her. Only in the last second do the acronyms of the PP of Madrid appear. The pre-campaign unfolds all its effects. And on the poster chosen by the president you can see her large photo with the word “freedom.” In a corner you can see the initials of the party.

Ayuso’s team has turned the president into the great claim, they call her to vote, her figure transcends the acronym, as Alberto Núñez Feijóo did last summer in the Galician elections. All a declaration of intentions with a very clear interest: to widen the spectrum to the maximum and engulf the voters of Vox and Ciudadanos. Something premeditated and studied to the millimeter, in an action led by Miguel Ángel Rodríguez.

“The electoral brand of Díaz Ayuso at the moment is so strong that it does not need to be added or reinforced with the Popular Party brand,” says Verónica Fumanal, an expert in political communication. It makes the analysis that the PP has “burdens associated and linked to corruption, judicial processes, and now there are statements in the National Court and one of Gürtel’s reprints is ending.”

Ayuso does not need the PP brand, which is more contaminated than her Verónica Fumanal

To which Fumanal adds: “Therefore, Ayuso and his team have considered that she is the brand, which is the one that has de facto positioned itself as the leader of the national opposition. To say PP is to say Feijóo, Casado, López Miras .. On the other hand, Ayuso is a brand by itself, so they have decided that he should attend alone ”.

“When there is such a strong definition of leadership, it is normal for the campaign team to decide to put all the weight specifically on …

