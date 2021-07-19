Ayuso gives the green light to a millionaire bill for the management company of the Valdemoro hospital

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in a file photo (Photo: Óscar González / NurPhoto via .)

The Community of Madrid will update the payment of the management contract, by concession, of the health care of the Valdemoro hospital (Infanta Elena) until 2036. This is a measure by which the managing company, IDC Salud (the former Capio) , will receive 1,001 million euros over the next 16 years, as published by Cadena Ser.

This same medium indicates that, initially, the Ministry of Health agreed to the payment of a maximum annual amount of 25,242,360 euros, an amount that will now be increased as there is an annual deficit of 39,840,163 euros. In this sense, the regional government intends to add 597,819,781 euros to the 403,877,760 euros that had been agreed in the first contract.

From the Cadena Ser they point out that this initial signature took place in 2006, at the time of the Executive of Esperanza Aguirre, but that in 2007 it was agreed that this amount would be reviewed annually “increasing year after year the amount included in the contract signed for each of the 30 annuities ”based on the CPI.

Previous contract update

The last revision of the contract with IDC Salud took place last year, increasing the amount to said 39,840,163 euros. The justification was that it was “insufficient to meet the economic rights generated in favor of the Concessionaire Society”, as reported by the Ministry of Health to Being.

