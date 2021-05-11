Ayuso enters the Caja Mágica and what happens on the track is not wasted

Isabel Díaz Ayuso attends the final of the Mutua Madrid Open at the Caja Mágica. (Photo: EFE)

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, put the icing on this Sunday to a practically perfect week in which she has swept the elections in the region.

The PP policy went, together with the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, to the Caja Mágica to see the final of the Mutua Madrid Open de Tenis. German Alexander Zverev beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4 and 6-3.

However, one of the highlights of the game had nothing to do with what happened on the clay of the center court. It happened in the stands, just when the Madrid president agreed.

At that moment, the public cheered Ayuso, surprising the tennis players, who were dodging the kickoff. “Who is he?” A surprised Zverev even asked the match chair umpire.

The referee explained to both the German and Italian tennis players that it was the “president or someone important of the government.”

During the game and in the breaks between point and point, abundant chants of “viva Ayuso” could also be heard.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.