Ayuso endorses his advisers, Gabilondo points to Jalloul as successor and Iglesias pulls signings

The May 4 elections in the Community of Madrid they are very particular. They were convened by surprise and will lead to a short term, which will conclude in May 2023. All the formations they have had to draw up the lists against the clock: some have opted for a revolution in their candidacies in an attempt to improve results and others, for continuity with minimal changes. The heads of the list are the best known, but their teams also give clues to the campaign strategy of each game.

Ayuso endorses his Government: the councilors, in starting positions

Isabel Díaz Ayuso is known to be a favorite for 4-M and has awarded her advisers with starting positions on the list. The head of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, who was not in the 2019 candidacy, his role during the pandemic is rewarded and he will be number two. The general secretary of the Madrid PP, Ana Camins, repeats in the three, and David perez, another of Ayuso’s trusted men, goes from second to sixth place. Other directors such as Enrique Lopez, which was not on the 2019 list and enters as number four; Enrique Ossorio (seven and Javier Fernández-Lasquetty (nine).

The big news are in the signings. The most popular incorporation It was Toni Cantó’s, but the Constitutional Court has prevented it for not being registered on time. The exporter of Citizens in the Valencian Courts joined Ayuso’s list a week after leaving the orange formation and was going to be in position five. Two other former positions of Cs, Sergio Brabezo and Marta Marbán, are also on the list and have a chance to get a seat (they rank 43rd and 44th, respectively). Another novelty is Marimar White, which was part of the lists to Congress in 2019 – when it did not get a record – and now makes the leap to the Assembly as number 16.

Gabilondo looks to the future with Jalloul

In the PSOE, Ángel Gabilondo makes few changes with respect to 2019, but he already points to the one who may be his successor: the one who was Secretary of State for Migration, Hana Jalloul, who is the great socialist bet for the 4-M and will be the second on board, with a view to a possible candidacy in 2023. Only two years ago he was ranked 20th on the electoral board, but he left the Assembly months later precisely to join the Secretary of State.

In number three will go Pilar Llop, President of the Senate, who needs to be elected, since her position in the Upper House depends on the autonomic designation. Enter as number four Juan Lobato, a man of the confidence of Pedro Sánchez, who will leave the mayor’s office of Soto del Real and sounds to lead the PSOE-M.

In addition to Jalloul, the PSOE list includes another surprise: Irene Lozano, which under the Presidency of Sánchez led first Global Spain and, after 10-N, became the president of the Higher Sports Council, since it has left to rank fifth on the list.

More Madrid: without Errejón and without big turns

In the case of Más Madrid, the biggest change is its candidate: after Iñigo Errejón left the Assembly to make the leap to Congress, Mónica García assumes leadership after becoming one of the most critical voices with Ayuso’s management during the pandemic. Your number two will be Pablo G. Perpinyá, another of the spokesmen of the group in the legislature that now ends.

More Madrid maintains its hard core, with names like Antonio Sánchez, Héctor Tejero or Jorge Moruno in starting positions. The most relevant signing of Manuela Bergerot, which will rank third. She is an expert in historical memory and was responsible for communication and institutional relations in the Argentine Complaint against the Crimes of Francoism. Clara Serra leaves the candidacy, who was Errejón’s squire in 2019 and left politics months after the elections.

The ‘church effect’ and signings to revitalize the list

At United We Can, the list has undergone a kind of revolution, caused by the presence of Pablo Iglesias as a candidate. The former vice president of the Government has agitated the list of names with a clear objective: to present himself as the antithesis of Ayuso. At the top of the list Churches appears accompanied by Isa Serra, which was a candidate in 2019. The UP deputies also repeat in the legislature that is now ending. As for the names that IU contributes, they will occupy positions 3, 10 and 15: number three will be Vanesa Lillo, who won the IU primaries to Sol Sánchez, who will go tenth.

The chapter on the transfers of Iglesias includes profiles of all kinds. The most notorious is that of Seringe Mbayé: The spokesperson for the manteros union and anti-racism activist will be the ninth on the list. PAH attorney Alejandra Jacinto will be number four; the hitherto director of the Institute for Women, Beatriz Gimeno, will go eight and exJemad Julio Rodríguez, who has been the head of the Cabinet of Iglesias in the Vice Presidency, will be number 11.

Citizens: with Bal and the hard core of Aguado

Along with Más Madrid and Podemos, Ciudadanos is the other formation that has changed candidates. In any case, beyond Edmundo Bal as headliner replacing Ignacio Aguado –who is not on the list–, the news is scarce. The Cs spokesperson in Congress will be escorted in the candidacy by two figures of Aguado’s trust: number two will be Esther Ruiz, one of the most relevant figures of the orange training in Madrid, and the third place will be occupied by Cesar Zafra, who was always the right hand of the former vice president of the Community. Also on the payroll are Senator Tomás Marcos and the president of the Assembly in the last legislature, Juan Trinidad.

Vox entrusts everything to Monastery and introduces the minimum changes

Vox is committed to continuity and carries the full weight of the candidacy on its candidate, who does not rule out entering the Government after 4-M. Rocío Monastery is Vox Madrid and Vox Madrid is Rocío Monasterio, that could be the summary. On the list she will be accompanied by almost everyone who was in 2019. Jorge Cutillas and Ana Cuartero will follow Monasterio on the payroll for the elections. They fall José María Marco and María Carril, who resigned with the previous legislature already started. Also, Santiago Abascal will close the list.