Ayuso does what has never been seen in ‘LaSexta Noche’ and leaves Iñaki López with this face

Iñaki López and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in ‘LaSexta Noche’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

An intense interview that we could see this Saturday on LaSexta Noche between Iñaki López and the Madrid president and PP candidate for the May 4 elections in Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

López was incisive with the Madrid leader, whom he asked about the data from Madrid during the coronavirus pandemic and about its strategy of lax measures regarding sectors such as the hospitality industry.

One of the most intense moments of the interview came when the presenter reminded Ayuso that the community he presides over is the one with the most deaths and infections in the entire country.

“In the first wave”, cut the PP candidate. “In the first wave, Iñaki,” Ayuso insisted.

“I ask him,” Lopez wanted to cross-examine, incapable of his interlocutor. “INE. I encourage you, and if I do not publicly rectify, to go to the INE figures and show me that in the second and third waves, which are managed directly by the autonomous communities, Madrid had one of the lowest mortality rates in Spain ”, Ayuso interrupted.

“Here we have been chaining waves, it has practically been a continuous one,” said López.

Then Ayuso did something never seen before: he began to look at the sky as if praying and promised to publicly rectify if what he said was not true.

“I invite you and look, I publicly rectify and eternally ask for your forgiveness if I am lying with what I tell you,” said the PP candidate.

Iñaki’s face at what Ayuso was doing was a whole poem.

