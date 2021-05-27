Ayuso does not comply with those who rescued Madrid from Filomena

The snowfall that storms Filomena downloaded on Madrid unleashed chaos for days in a city not used or prepared to deal with so much snow. The schools could not open after the Christmas holidays, the snow remained for days without being cleared, a large amount of tree was destroyed … In the middle of a scene of chaos and protests For what was considered a delay in the response and lack of foresight, the promises. At least two of them have fallen on deaf ears. One, to extend the school calendar three days. The other, as El Plural has just published, pay overtime to 112 employees.

The 112 workers were promised that they would be paid for the extra hours worked during the Filomena storm. (Photo: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press via Getty Images)

As published by the aforementioned media, they were hours and days of a lot of work, collapse and waits of up to an hour and a half because those who had to respond to emergency calls could not cope. “With 90 minutes of calls waiting on Friday at 112, the heart attacks, the patients who had suffered a stroke, any serious accident … they died,” explained workers from the Madrid 112 Emergency and Security Agency to the newspaper.

With the triggered emergencies and workers who could not reach their positions because they could not circulate on streets and highways, there were colleagues who they had to double shifts and work overtime to try to respond to all incoming calls and give the best possible service to citizens. After the crisis, it was time to negotiate.

The agreement reached was that they would pay those overtime hours made to those who did them and what it would not be required of those who could not reach to their posts that compensate those hours not worked. The agreement was reflected in an internal email to which El Plural had access, in which both points are made clear, and in writing. “It is the intention of this autonomous body to process the corresponding payroll payment of the overtime that has been carried out. Those workers who have not been able to go to the work center in their corresponding shift will not have to make any hourly compensation ”, says that text.

However, the payment, as the unions denounce, has not occurred. The argument of the Community of Madrid governed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso for not doing it is a “shift adjustment”. The 112 workers point out that “with this attitude the agreement reached by the administration (represented by the manager Ms. Ángeles Pedraza, the director of Madrid 112 Mr. Alejandro Martínez and the director of the ASEM Mr. Carlos Novillo) with the social part ”.

In addition, in their statements to the aforementioned media, they add that this breach of the agreement supposes a “comparative grievance relative to workers of other agencies who also intervened in this emergency and who have been adequately remunerated ”.

At the head of 112, as manager, is Ángeles Pedraza, former Commissioner for Attention to Victims and appointed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso in September 2019. Her appointment was criticized at the time for not having experience in a similar position managing emergencies.

