Ayuso describes as “something punctual” the irregular vaccination of 45 employees of a private business school

The acting president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said this Monday that the vaccination of the employees of a private business school has been “something specific” that has occurred with around 60 people of the more than 200,000 vaccinated by the Community of Madrid every week.

“The error rate is negligible in the Community of Madrid”, stressed Ayuso during his visit to Madrid Fusión.

Ayuso has thus reacted to questions from journalists about vaccination at the Isabel Zendal hospital from dozens of teachers and employees of the private business school ESCP Business School in Madrid, despite the fact that this group is not considered a priority.

Sources from this school have explained to Efe that they contacted the Ministry of Health “to request information on vaccinations” and that they then sent them “some forms to fill out and send”, after which they received “the call by SMS ”.

The same sources “do not know whether or not they were the first university or business school to participate in this vaccination campaign” in the Community of Madrid, and add that the call “was extended to all ESCP personnel”, although they have not specified the number of people finally vaccinated and if they all went to the Zendal hospital.

