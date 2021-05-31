Ayuso dedicates the Cubí Award to the 31,000 hoteliers who kept “their bar or restaurant open in difficult times”

The acting president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has received this Monday the Cubí Award 2020, awarded by the Federation of Cooks and Confectioners of Spain (Facyre), and has wanted to dedicate it to the 31,000 entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector region of “who have kept their bar, tavern or restaurant open in difficult times“.

At the Hotel Wellington, in Madrid, the V edition of the cubí awards took place, with which it is intended to recognize the work of personalities and entities that work in favor of Spanish gastronomy, but without being directly linked to it (professionals in areas such as economics, science, health, communication, etc.).

During his speech, Ayuso stressed that the gastronomy sector “it is much more than economics, it is something cultural and social“, because behind a hotel establishment there is suppliers, businesses or the transport sector.

Therefore, he has considered “an honor“to be at the head of the Community of Madrid at times”more difficult“from the covid-19 pandemic.”We have been an example to the world and now we must take advantage of the potential and the strength that we have to continue converting our country in the best place in the world to live“, has emphasized.

The Madrid president has been accompanied by the acting Minister of the Environment, Spatial Planning and Sustainability, Paloma Martin, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the vice mayor, Begoña Villacís.

In his speech, Almeida had a word of thanks to the Madrid hoteliers for their “labor and effort“During the pandemic and he wanted to put the value of this sector that he has for Madrid. For his part, Villacís has taken the opportunity to”recognize courage and professionalism with which the sector has faced this pandemic “.”You are an example to the world“, has added.