Ayuso charges against the Cuban regime, but does not take a moment to use it to attack Sánchez

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in a file photo (Photo: Jesús Hellín / Europa Press via .)

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has shown her support for the Cuban protesters who are in the streets expressing their rejection of the regime. He did so at the presentation of a book by the former Caracas metropolitan mayor Antonio Ledezma, which took place in Puerta del Sol.

Ayuso began by talking about Cuba, but it did not take long to return to Spanish politics. Apparently, the leader of the regional Executive has found similarities between the Castro regime. The Madrid president has assured that the central executive “follows to the millimeter” the “script” of the “populisms” of Cuba and, taking advantage of the reason for the act, of Venezuela.

Here in Spain the socialist government and its partners follow the script to the millimeter Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who had started talking about Cuba

In this sense, Ayuso has assured that the Government of Pedro Sánchez tries to impose a “single thought” to say “until what to eat”. He has also regretted that those who “do not think like them” are even criticized as “fascists.”

“All populisms resemble each other and follow the same pattern. Here in Spain the socialist government and its partners follow the script to the millimeter. Like all liberticidal regimes, they are bothered by political alternation, property, they are irritated by discrepancy and the rule of law, “said Ayuso.

“Communism or freedom”

Díaz Ayuso has not missed the opportunity to recover the slogan that he ended up discarding, or reducing, for his electoral campaign. Through a publication on her Twitter account, the regional president has sent a message of support to Cuban citizens explaining that “Madrid is the zero kilometer of freedom.”

This tweet has also served to recover the slogan, after proclaiming forcefully: “Today more than ever: communism or freedom.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

