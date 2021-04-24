Ayuso boasts of coronavirus management with graphics in which he omits the first wave and part of the second

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A week after being interviewed on LaSexta Noche, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, PP candidate for the Madrid elections on May 4, has sent a message to the program presented by Iñaki López where she shows off her management of the coronavirus with various graphics of the evolution sanitary and also economic.

All after López reminded him that Madrid is the community with the most deaths and infections in the entire country since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In the first wave”, cut the PP candidate. “In the first wave, Iñaki,” Ayuso insisted. “INE. I encourage you, and if I do not publicly rectify, to go to the INE figures and show me that in the second and third waves, which are managed directly by the autonomous communities, Madrid had one of the lowest mortality rates in Spain ”, Ayuso said.

“Here we have been chaining waves, it has practically been a continuous one”, answered López.

Looking at the sky as if praying, Ayuso promised to rectify publicly if what he said was not true. “I invite you and look, I publicly rectify and eternally ask for your forgiveness if I am lying with what I tell you,” said the PP candidate.

Seven days later, he has published these two tweets: “Hello, LaSexta Noche, I promised to provide this information. You can contrast them and inform viewers if you consider it appropriate ”.

However, the data provided by Ayuso are from September, that is, omitting the entire first wave and part of the second, since it began to grow in July and by September it was already at levels of the first.

Evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Madrid. (Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)

Manuel Rico, a journalist for InfoLibre, reminded Ayuso that, in …

