After the disagreements within the Madrid regional government to ask the community to enter phase 1 of the de-escalation, the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, believes that there will be no problems next week, she said.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has argued that she believes there will be unanimity in the regional Executive ask Madrid enter phase 1 of the lack of confinement on May 18. In fact, the president believes that Madrid could go to phase 1 on May 18, after the central government rejected on Friday the Community’s request to go from phase on Monday, May 11.

This was indicated in an interview in ‘Telecinco’, where he also highlighted that they now have “a few days ahead to continue working as they have up to now”.

After reminding him of the resignation of the former director of Public Health, Yolanda FuentesIsabel DíazAyuso has indicated that she believes “yes” there will be unanimity in her government’s decision. In this sense, he clarified, regarding the measures required to move up the phase, that in the Community ICUs have tripled, they already have an alternative to the provisional hospital of Ipheme, they are reinforcing the personnel with the hiring of 650 professionals and with the possibility that the 3rd and 4th Preventive Medicine students may enter the health system; He also added that they are acquiring material.

Regarding the aforementioned purchase of material, Isabel Díaz Ayuso recalled that the autonomous Executive will make available to all Madrid residents a FPP2 mask, which will also be for the toilets, which can be collected at the region’s pharmacies for 15 days from this Monday. “We are going to go against the pandemic,” he said.

The head of the regional Executive has recalled that, also, they will implement some prohibitions such as wearing a mask in closed spaces or launching express lines in supermarkets for vulnerable people.

“In Madrid we have experienced truly dramatic situations and now we are looking for the difficult line to hit and be able to combine the most important thing that man has, which is health, with economic reactivation and with people having a normal life again”, has underlined.