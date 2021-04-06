Ayuso asks the Government for more vaccines after supplying 40,000 doses this Monday, his highest daily figure

The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has asked the central government more vaccines after the regional Executive will supply this Monday its largest number in a day, a total of 40,000.

“We are not satisfied, it could be many more if the Government did its homework and if they supplied us, as it is their obligation, the doses that we Madrid need to achieve the immunity that we need, “Ayuso pointed out in his speech at the presentation of the new building of the 12 de Octubre Hospital.

🔴 Yesterday, Monday was the day in which we have administered more vaccines against COVID-19 in our region, a total of 40,000 doses. ✅ At the Nurse Isabel Zendal Public Hospital we have already treated more than 3,000 people. pic.twitter.com/aXaU0FTN3r – Community of Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) April 6, 2021

The Madrilenian president considers that “Moncloa is more concerned with the electoral campaign than with managing the most important thing we have at the moment, which is the pandemic“and to get out of the current economic situation. In turn, the head of the regional Executive has claimed that they are needed”vaccines now, as soon as possible“, because it is “the only way to achieve a certain normality“.

The Community of Madrid has already provided more than 1.2 million doses against Covid-19, “most of them in the abused Isabel Zendal hospital and in the Wanda” In a few days it will also be done in the Wizink Center.