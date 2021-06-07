Ayuso appeals in the National Court the “arbitrary” measures of the Government against the covid

The acting president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on June 3, in Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The acting president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, once again goes against the central government. The head of the regional government has appealed to the National Court the rules to deal with the pandemic “that the Government of Sánchez wants to apply in Madrid,” as announced on Twitter.

Last week, the Interterritorial Health Council approved by majority to impose limitations on the hotel industry and nightlife as long as the figure of 70% of the vaccinated Spanish population is not reached and until those over 50 are immunized.

The problem is that the agreement within Health was rejected by six communities, including Madrid, Andalusia and the Basque Country, who insisted that they would not abide by the decision. “They are arbitrary and violate the common sense and interest of the people of Madrid. To continue ruining people who do not count on me ”, the acting president has settled in her message.

The autonomous government has requested the very precautionary measure under article 135 Law of the Contentious-Administrative Jurisdiction and, alternatively, precautionary measure through its ordinary processing in accordance with section 1.b) of the same article.

Although the challenge to the order seeks its annulment, the precautionary claim “refers to the suspension of the measures that cause immediate, irreparable and irreparable damage.”

From the Madrid Executive they argue, according to Europa Press, that the Community of Madrid currently governs Order 572/2021, of May 7, from the Ministry of Health, which already establishes preventive measures to face the health crisis once the state of alarm waned.

