Ayuso answers Santiago Abascal after he criticized her

Ayuso and Abascal. (Photo: GTRES)

The president of the Community of Madrid and next PP candidate for the May 4 elections, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has responded to the tweet of the Vox leader Santiago Abascal.

The leader of the far-right formation answered this Tuesday to the ‘popular’, who had announced in an interview in Al Rojo Vivo that the curfew will remain at 11 at night beyond May 9, when the State of Alarm. In addition, he informed that he will also maintain the limitation of capacity and meetings in homes only to cohabitants.

“Ayuso’s curfew … or FREEDOM”, reacted Abascal, playing with one of the phrases that the president of the CAM has made popular: “Communism or freedom.”

This Wednesday, in an interview with Àngels Barceló in the Hoy por hoy of Cadena Ser, the leader of the Madrid PP has been asked about that tweet and has replied to Abascal.

“Well, we are there, that denialist current is moving with the virus that is out of place because it continues to spread and people die. In a situation like this, you have to opt for the worst possible evil, but all options are bad ”, he has begun.

Ayuso has continued to affirm that, if everything is closed, “the virus does not stop and above all you are ruining people who will never recover the course of their lives.” “If you don’t do anything the virus gets out of control. We have to make an intermediate decision and we from Madrid choose to go against the virus ”, he added.

The president has detailed that they have bought sanitary material, five million antigen tests or that they have launched a surveillance program that allows the analysis of the waters of the entire Community of Madrid. “We have done everything …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.