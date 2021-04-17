Ayuso announces a tax cut of up to 30 million for 11,000 Madrid residents

Ayuso, in an act with the champions of the Queen’s Basketball Cup (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso is once again campaigning with her fiscal policy and has announced that she will lower inheritance and donation taxes between siblings and between uncles and nephews. This measure, which would reach 11,000 inhabitants of the region (0.16% of the population), would mean a saving of 30 million euros.

“It is not that we are not going to raise taxes, it is that we are going to lower them again. We will expand the Inheritance and Donations tax discounts for uncles-nephews and siblings. We have fiscal autonomy and we are going to exercise it ”, he explained on his Twitter account.

He has also defended his approach in an interview on Telecinco, where he pointed out that he intends to achieve “much greater savings.” The president seeks to expand the bonus between siblings from the current 15% to 25% and the bonus between uncles and nephews, from 10% to 20%.

We have fiscal autonomy and we are going to exercise it Isabel Díaz Ayuso

Sources of the candidacy have exposed, by way of example, that when a person bequeaths to his brother an apartment valued at 200,000 euros, the heir will pay almost 5,000 euros less in taxes (35,600 instead of 40,300 euros).

Whereas when a person bequeaths to his nephew a house in the village valued at 100,000 euros, the heir nephew will pay 1,700 euros less tax (14,100 instead of 15,800 euros).

