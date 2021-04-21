Ayuso and Iglesias take on the deaths of the pandemic

Iglesias and Ayuso during the debate (Photo: EFE)

The Madrid president and PP candidate for re-election in the regional elections on May 4, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has had a tough confrontation in the electoral debate on Wednesday over the management of the pandemic with the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias , whom he has called, among other qualifiers, “petty” and “pantomime.”

In the course of the television debate, the first and only one of this campaign, Iglesias has assured that the Community of Madrid has registered the “deadliest figures in all of Spain” and has asked Ayuso not to “smile” when talking about the figures of deceased.

“And the figures for Spain?” Ayuso replied.

In the opinion of the Madrid president, Iglesias “is ashamed of others” and is a “pantomime” that has been presented to Madrid to try to “rescue” his party despite the fact that “he is not even going to take the seat.”

“It is the meanest thing in Spanish politics,” he has settled.

In the electoral debate block, dedicated to the pandemic, all the candidates except for Vox, Rocío Monasterio, have criticized Ayuso’s management of the pandemic.

Also that of Citizens, Edmundo Bal, who has said that the former Minister of Social Policies Alberto Reyero, of the orange formation, did “well” to denounce “a protocol that the Minister of Health had established” in relation to residences.

However, the harshest criticisms have come from the candidates of United We Can, PSOE and More Madrid.

“The data is not thrown, the data is put on the table to begin with, and they are the ones that make the balance of this pandemic,” Ayuso has been reproached by the More Madrid candidate, M & o …

