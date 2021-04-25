“Ayuso and I were peeked when we saw each other dressed the same in the debate”

The More Madrid candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid Mónica García was interviewed this Saturday on LaSexta. Left-wing politics revealed what happened when she and the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, they found themselves dressed the same in the Telemadrid debate.

“We were a bit peckish When we saw ourselves dressed the same, the truth is that it was the same tone, “García said to questions from journalist Iñaki López. García said of the SER debate that” it was all quite tense and unpleasant. Yesterday (Friday) was crossed a red line, was transferred by Mrs. Monasterio when she was unable to condemn death threats to the candidate on her right. In addition it was seen grown in this registry “.

On Vox, García said: “There is always the debate on how to confront the extreme right, whether to ignore them or confront us. I did both, I faced her and then I left. The three progressive forces we are going to stand up to them. What Vox brings us is not new, I think the recipe is the green parties, the feminist parties, the parties that talk about what Vox is afraid to talk about, what really matters to the people of Madrid, health, education. Ayuso aspires to govern with them and has his luck anchored to that of Vox. These elections have been called for the Monastery to enter the Government. “

“Our proposal is that of the Botànic and we are going to achieve it”

García spoke about Ayuso’s intentions and the options of the left tripartite: “I challenge Ayuso to tell us if he aspires to govern with Vox, this is what you have to tell us. These elections have been called for that, to change the partner of the Government. And Ayuso is hostage to Vox’s proposals. Tell us what your approach is. “

Regarding the options for victory, García said: “The blocks are very tight, we have said that we are going to be with those who want a decent government in the Community of Madrid, our proposal is that of the Botànic and we are going to achieve it. ”

“Separated we add more. We risk that people do not stay at home. From Más Madrid we are pushing people to know that on May 4 people are risking their lives, their health center … “, he said.