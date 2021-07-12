Ayuso amazes Twitter with her response to a user who told her that she is “a real MILF”

Ayuso, at the press conference in La Moncloa last Friday. (Photo: .)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, has amazed hundreds of people on Twitter when responding to a user who had said about her in a video that she is “a real MILF” (the acronym in English for Mama I’d Like to Fuck, which in Spanish would be something like Madre Que Me Fuck).

All this after a video of the TikTok user @josenogales went viral on Twitter in which they asked him if “it was done” to the leader of the PP. “You have asked me this a lot of times, if I have asked Ayuso. I searched for Google and it turns out that she is the president of Madrid ”, the young man begins.

“Tell you that, the truth is, it has its touch for the years it has. She is a real MILF. The girl seems quite cute to me and on top of that she is the president of the political party, the blue one, which is the one that I like the color blue, I am the one who votes ”, he continues.

“So nothing, I have not done it, but I would have a coffee with it. What things would we talk about? Well, I do not know, I am not very aware of politics, but I can tell her: ‘Kitten, you are president, but I am a councilor for love, “he concludes.

The video has been shared more than 3,000 times on Twitter in three days and accumulates more than 15,000 ‘likes’ there, which has caused another user to say to Ayuso: “Let’s go @IdiazAyuso is with this titan for that coffee and tell us what you talked about and if he had the balls to tell you about the “councilor of love, kitten.”

What few could imagine is that Ayuso herself would respond. He has done it with a simple GIF:

Ayuso’s reaction has prompted responses like these:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

