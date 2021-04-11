Ayuso accuses Sánchez of “giving Madrid up for loss” and he spits out that “freedom is vaccinating”

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his Madrid counterpart, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, They are turning the pre-campaign for the 4-M elections into a face-to-face personal. This Sunday, Ayuso accused Sánchez of systematically mistreating the Community of Madrid because, he said, he has given it “for lost” because he does not “control” it. And he, for his part, returned to participate in an act together with the socialist candidate Ángel Gabilondo in which he assured that “what freedom means for the socialists” is “to vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate.”

In recent days, Sánchez has fully entered the pre-campaign with constant criticism of Ayuso, whom this Sunday he accused of taking little restrictive measures that are “in favor of the virus” instead of “against the virus.” This laxity, Sánchez argued, It has affected other communities and “also the people of Madrid”, Those who are also harmed, said the president, by having to queue at vaccination centers “miles and miles from their homes” instead of being able to be immunized near their homes.

“Freedom is not launching to capture defectors in other parties or tearing off plates of personalities like Indalecio Prieto”, nor “trivialize the mistreatment of women as he does “Ayuso, snapped Sánchez.

The Madrid president, for her part, also focused her criticism on the figure of Sánchez this Sunday. In addition to accusing him of having resigned to be “president of Madrid” by pure electoral calculation, he also assured that his management of the pandemic causes “fear to the citizens”.

Ayuso assured that the Madrilenians are united “around the same project, which is to live the Madrilenian” in a region.in which rich and poor understand each other on the terrace of a bar “.