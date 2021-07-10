Ayuso accuses Sánchez of breaking the constitutional order in his first meeting after his inauguration

New scuffle. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, received his Madrid counterpart, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Friday at Moncloa to hold the meeting that both had pending after the regional elections on May 4.

The meeting has been framed within the reception to the regional leaders that Sánchez has been carrying out in recent weeks. Just a few days ago, the chief executive received the president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, invested after the Catalan elections on February 14.

This has been the second meeting between Sánchez and Ayuso in less than a year. In September 2020, they met at the Royal Post Office, headquarters of the regional government, at the request of the president to address the curve of coronavirus infections in Madrid. Together they announced, flanked by 24 flags of Spain and the Community of Madrid, the creation of a coordination group for the pandemic.

According to sources from Moncloa, the Prime Minister has spoken with Ayuso “about the most important and urgent issues in his territory, understanding this meeting as a necessary exchange on the main needs and aspirations of the citizens of Madrid,” says Efe.

Among other issues, the ‘popular’ has shown Sánchez, once again, his opposition to the pardons to the Catalan leaders and has accused him of breaking the constitutional order. “The interests and the future of Spain and the future and the interests of Pedro Sánchez are different,” he said.

“The deterioration of institutions, freedom and equality in Spain is very serious, and its prestige and solvency in the world is in danger. Sánchez’s decisions lead to a breakdown of the constitutional order, to a change of model, to a change of country, if nothing prevents it ”, he added.

Ayuso has proposed to Sánchez that it be the entrepreneurs of that autonomy themselves who finance “the road to independence” with their taxes. “This is going to be one of my priorities. Madrid is not there to pay for the party to anyone and I do not intend to allow them to touch the Madrid tax system for this, ”he remarked.

This has been precisely another of the issues that the head of the Madrid Executive has brought to La Moncloa. The Madrid president has once again expressed her opposition to the “fiscal harmonization” proposed by the central government because she considers that what is being sought is to raise taxes on Madrid residents.

For her part, the Minister of Finance and Government Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, announced after the meeting that this July the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy (CPFF) will convene the distribution among the CCAA of the 13,500 million of the fund covid for this year.

Montero explained that they were pending to allocate the 13,500 million that belonged to the Covid fund for this year. “Likewise, Madrid, like the rest of the territories, will receive this assignment, after having been summoned by the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy”, he specified.

This distribution will be made, as he has said, by population by decision of the autonomous communities. In addition, he said that other matters of interest will be addressed, such as the liquidation that the Treasury has to communicate to the regions about last year, as well as VAT and other matters that, he said, “have been the objective of interest by the CCAA.

