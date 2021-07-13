Ayrton Preciado is out for the start of Apertura 2021

Ayrton Preciado, Santos Laguna forward, will miss the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League after suffering a tear during his participation in the Copa América 2021, with the Ecuador selection.

Through their social networks, Warriors shared the medical report of Ayrton Preciado, where they reveal that he suffered a right hamstring muscle tear, which will keep him out of activity for a couple of weeks.

Also read: Rayados: Arturo González’s message that ‘scares’ Liga MX after beating Chivas

Preciado will report next Wednesday, July 21 at the Santos Laguna facilities to continue with its rehabilitation process, although it is expected to be ready until the first week of August, so it will not be for the first two dates of the Apertura, against Necaxa and Cruz Azul.

“During his participation with the Ecuadorian National Team in the Copa América 2021, in which he was active in four games and scored two goals, midfielder Ayrton Preciado suffered a muscle tear in his right hamstring.

Ayrton, who was key in the passage of his representative to the quarterfinals of said contest, began his rehabilitation immediately and will report on July 21 to continue his work in the Santos Modelo Territory, under the supervision of the Applied Sciences area. Sport.

According to his evolution, the Santista player would be available the first week of August. “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: