Ayrton Giménez vs. Alan Luques Castillo for Fedebol WBA super featherweight this Saturday in Pérez, Santa Fe / TyC Sports 10:00 pm

PÉREZ, SANTA FE – OR PROMOTIONS is pleased to announce a new international production, to be made next Saturday June 12 in the Multifunction Complex from the town of Pérez, Santa Fe province, Argentine Republic, which will be televised from 22:00 (live) for the entire Argentine territory and much of Latin America through the screen of TyC Sports, from 19:30 via streaming in TyCSportsPlay.com, through the cycle par excellence: “First Class Boxing”.

In the lawsuit that heads the festival, called “Crucial Challenge”, will be at stake Fedebol WBA super featherweight belt, who will defend for the first time the immaculate Buenos Aires native of La Plata, Ayrton “Pacman” Giménez (9-0-0-1 SD, 1 KO), being his seasoned challenger the Cordovan, former Latin champion super bantamweight WBC and South American featherweight, Alan “Lumbriz” Luques Castillo (27-10-0, 4 KO). It will be played at a distance of nine rounds of 3 × 1.

It will undoubtedly be a crucial challenge among a talented Gimenez who will try to take a big step in his short rented journey, assuming the responsibility of facing a Luques Castillo that he will try to make use of his ample experience.

The young exponent of La Plata, only 22 years old and who occupies the seventh place in the Argentine ranking of the super feathers, will endorse the crown that he conquered on January 9 in Pérez, where he widely surpassed the hard player on the cards. Matías Guenemil.

For his part, the Cordovan from the capital, who will turn 31 on the day of the fight, will face his fifteenth starting duel, where he registers a record of 8-6-0 with 2 KOs. The once two-time regional champion, has a wide background, which even led him to fight twice in Russia (once with the Condors in the WSB) and once in England. It currently occupies the fourth place in the national feather list, and in its last appearance, reflected on October 30, it fell in the figures with Federico Pedraza.

In the semi-fund fight, agreed to six laps in the superlight category, the two-time FIB lightweight and super lightweight world champion, Rosario Victoria “La Leona” Bustos (32 years old / 20-6-0), will see the faces (in a revenge duel) with the Cordovan from Villa Carlos Paz, Soledad “Bonita” Capriolo (39 years old / 7-12-4).

Both crossed gloves in August 2017, where the former monarch was left with the victory by unanimous decision.

In the main complementary stop, agreed to six turns in cruise, the Mar del Plata Ezequiel “El León” Acosta (24 years old / 6-0-0, 5 KO), who occupies the sixth place in the Argentine middleweight ranking, will cross gloves with Cordovan based in Sunchales, Santa Fe, Franco Quintero (27 years old / 2-2-0, 2 KO).

In another attraction, six rounds in welterweight, the talented left-hander from Buenos Aires from San Miguel and member of the Cháves dynasty, Sebastián Cháves (27 years old / 5-1-0, 2 KO), will be the game with the Cordovan from Bell Ville, Diego “El Pibe de Oro” Ramello (27 years old / 3-1-0, 1 KO).

Four laps in the superlight, the powerful San Miguel from Buenos Aires, former national team and also of the dynasty, Alan “El Veneno” Cháves (20 years old / 2-0-0, 2 KO), you will see the faces with the Santa Fe from Sunchales, Sergio “Checho” Rodríguez (28 years old / 0-3-0).

Opening the day, to four in welterweight, the Buenos Aires Ranchos, Santiago “El Tren” Sánchez (31 years old / 6-2-0, 3 KO), will be measured with the experienced Buenos Aires de Moreno, Walter “El Terrible” Díaz (33 years old / 9-13-1, 2 KO).