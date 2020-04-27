Relatives asked the Mexican government not to abandon the search for the missing students due to COVID-19



EFE –

The Parent Committee of the 43 students missing of Ayotzinapa demanded this Sunday the Mexican Government not to stop the search for the lost people in the country despite the health emergency for COVID-19.

“It is necessary for the government to search for the appropriate mechanisms so that, without breaking with the rules established by the health contingency, the search and investigation do not stop,” the Tlachinollan Mountain Human Rights Center said in a statement.

On the 67th anniversary of the massive disappearance of their children, which occurred on September 26, 2014 in the southern state of Guerrero, the parents denounced that the investigations “have shown minimal progress.”

Among them were the remains analyzed by laboratories of the University of Innsbruck in Austria, three recent arrests of former officials and an arrest warrant against Tomas Zerón de Lucio, former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency.

However, “such steps are not enough,” they warned in the statement.

“We are concerned that the contingency decreed by the pandemic of the COVID-19 serve for the inaction of the authorities forced to search and investigate the whereabouts of our children, “they said.

The relatives referred to the health emergency declared by the Government on March 30, which involves suspending non-essential activities to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which has caused 13,842 infections and 1,305 deaths in Mexico.

Before the crisis of missing In the country, with more than 61,000 lost people recognized by the Government, the Ministry of Health has adjusted protocols to deal with the pandemic.

The Official Gazette of the Federation published an agreement on April 17 that prohibits the automatic cremation of deceased by COVID-19 despite being a guideline that other countries follow.

“It is by virtue of the Victims Law that it contemplates the need to maintain the possibility of maintaining the possibility of identifying people who die,” explained Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of Health.

The case Ayotzinapa It is that of 43 young people who were detained by municipal police and handed over to members of the Guerreros Unidos cartel, who murdered them and cremated their remains in a garbage dump, according to the “historical truth” of the government of former President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018 ).

However, the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, created the Truth Commission in 2018 to review the investigation of his predecessor.

Although the family members initially expressed hope for the attitude of the new government and the creation of a special unit in the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), they have also expressed frustration at the slow progress.