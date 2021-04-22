Ayoloco glacier disappears from the top of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano

The Ayoloco glacier was one of the most representative in Mexico, according to UNAM specialists. (Photo: courtesy of María Paula Martínez)

The Ayoloco glacier, located on the top of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, one of the most emblematic of our country, visible from the Valley of Mexico and inspiration for artistic works, it became extinct.

What is a glacier?

Glaciers are masses of ice that are found on the tops of the mountains and that they remain for at least one year.

They are important natural elements for their ability to generate fresh water on earth.

In Mexico, glaciers such as Ayoloco began to decrease and disappear during the 20th century, with an accelerated process of affectation recorded in the last two decades.

The absence of this body of ice impacts on the availability of water and climate regulation, warned specialists from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) who carried out the expedition within the framework of Earth Day.

Glaciers have been affected and disappeared by the effects of climate change and human activity, which have disturbed the conditions that preserved these ice bodies.

Consequences of the extinction of the Ayoloco glacier

According to the researcher at the Institute of Geophysics, Hugo Delgado Granados, the main consequence of the extinction of the Ayoloco glacier is the decrease in the amount of fresh water available.

“Without the large masses of ice in the upper mountains, the temperature increases, additionally, on a global scale and inhibits rainfall. “, said the specialist in a statement.

He assured that the Ayoloco glacier was one of the most emblematic in Mexico, and one of the ice bodies visible in the Valley of Mexico.

“She’s lost will have a definitive impact on the water course, the flora and the fauna to be in these summits where the liquid originates ”.

Delgado Granados has studied the disappearance of glaciers in Mexico as one of the symptoms of melting caused by global warming.

In Memory

The extinction of the Ayoloco glacier was documented on a plaque placed by a group of researchers and specialists from UNAM.

The team was headed by the researcher of the Institute of Geophysics, Hugo Delgado Granados, the director of Literature and Promotion of Reading of the Coordination of Cultural Diffusion, Anel Pérez Martínez, to which a group of volcanologists and university mountaineers joined.

The plaque was placed 200 meters from the Otis McAllister shelter, located 4,626 meters above sea level, on the west side of Iztaccíhuatl.

“To future generations: The Ayoloco glacier existed here and receded until it disappeared in 2018. In the coming decades, the Mexican glaciers will irretrievably disappear. This plaque is to record that we knew what was happening and what needed to be done. Only you will know if we did it. “