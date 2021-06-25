Aymeric Laporte explains the secrets of the dance with which he celebrated his goal against Slovakia

06/25/2021

On at 18:07 CEST

.

Aymeric Laporte has revealed this Friday the secrets of the celebration that was marked after scoring the momentary 0-2 in Spain’s win against Slovakia (0-5). And to celebrate his first target as a Spanish international, the Manchester City center-back scored a dance unknown to many, but which became very popular at the turn of the century.

“I do a dance that is my personal brand. I dedicate the goal to my girlfriend and the celebration is a part of a personal dance, it’s called tecktonic and I used to dance it. It is a step that I like and it is my brand, “explained the Frenchman, who was very happy for the goal and for his presence in the Spanish team:”Being here is a dream, scoring an even more goalIt is impressive to be able to participate in the team’s victories and I am very happy. I hope many more will come. “

The ‘tecktonic’ is a dance that was born in France with the entry of 2000 and that was quickly popularized by other countries such as Holland, Germany or Spain. It consists of accompanying the music, in this case techno, basically with arm movements. Aymeric took fashion in his childhood and adolescence and adopted it as an original way to celebrate the goals dedicated, of course, to his partner, the dancer and model from Bilbao Sara Botello.

The Manchester City central defender has been singled out by the most reactionary sectors of the national team because of his nationality. Luckily for Laporte, the Spanish team’s dressing room is oblivious to this line of thought and has welcomed the City center back as one more, how could it be otherwise.

This is how Laporte himself explains it: “It has been spectacular, they have all received me very well, I am very happy about it. I have met fantastic people and I’m enjoying like a little boy“