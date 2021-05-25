Aylín Mujica said that Alejandra Guzmán failed to put a heavy hand on her daughter’s education, and Frida Sofía responds

Aylín Mujica said that Alejandra Guzmán He lacked a strong hand in the education of his daughter. Before the statements made by the panelist of Suela La Sopa, Frida Sofia She was not silent and again the public is divided, although many reject the use of violence against a minor as part of effective parenting.

In the context of the situation, Aylín was commenting on the statements of Niurka Marcos, who, after having been against Frida, today launches a new position and she is asking. “What if Frida is telling the truth.” But she also states that if so, she -Frida- did things wrong, that it would have been best for her to report it earlier. Let all this start from the legal route. That things are not announced, but they are done.

Later, it seems, she talked about raising Frida. On this point Aylín opined and said: “And perhaps what was lacking was that, that Alejandra put a heavy hand on Frida Sofía’s education, so that there would be a much better relationship.” Faced with Mujica’s opinion, Frida Sofía has something to say:

“I WAS MISSING A HARD HAND IN MY” CRIANZA “according to the respectable @ aylinmujic … thank you for the perfect example of what it is to be blinded to abuse, but sadder that I declare that it is necessary to give” slaps “and a heavy hand to educate a child . @aylinmujic normalizes and promotes child abuse. #asco #noalaviolenciainfantil #nomasmanodura ”.

Frida’s comment is also strong and incendiary, since it leaves the actress and host totally exposed.

Frida Sofía exposed the video where part of Aylín’s opinions are heard and the public’s comments were not long in coming: “How sad it is to keep seeing that mentality of believing that a” hit “fixes everything in an infant! A minor who is just learning about life and managing his emotions! Do not let that type of people make you believe that it is you who is wrong and even less for not receiving a “heavy hand”, “said a follower of the young singer.

The Gossip No Like program also shared this information on Instagram and the program’s followers have also given their opinion, and there are those who agree and say: “Well, I agree with Ailyn.” Even those who oppose and comment: “Child abuse has never been a correct tool or approved by any professional in psychology or education. Parents are recommended to be present during their childhood / adolescence, offer them duties and let them know what their rights are, physical punishment is never recommended because it worsens their behavior. Communication and respect with basic principles to maintain a good parent / child relationship ”.

