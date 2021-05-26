Aylín Mujica responds to Frida Sofía and to her words Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter responds with greater force

Aylín Mujica is in the eye of the hurricane in the sights of Frida Sofía too, after the statements made by the actress and panelist of Suelta La Sopa, after commenting on the words expressed by Niurka Marcos, before the cameras of said program. Under this answer Aylín said that Alejandra Guzmán He lacked a strong hand in the education of his daughter. Frida Sofía found out and reacted immediately.

“I WAS MISSING HARD HAND IN MY” CRIANZA “ according to the respectable @ aylinmujic … thank you for the perfect example of what it is to be blinded to abuse, but sadder that I declare that it is necessary to give it “slaps” and a heavy hand to educate a child. @aylinmujic normalizes and promotes child abuse. #asco #noalaviolenciainfantil #nomasmanodura ”, wrote Frida through Instagram.

The host also reacted and left this message on the program to Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter:

“My dear frida I wanted to tell you that I am far from valid violence. When I was referring to heavy-handed, it’s not exactly, maybe you don’t know it, but it has nothing to do with blows. When I said strong hand I was referring to the need to set limits when raising our children. To create barriers. Who knows to what extent … because i wasn’t even talking about youI was talking about as parents, the responsibility we have to try to guide children with a heavy hand, trying to set limits. And with a good example. Perhaps, and I have it very clear, you cannot understand it rationally, because you are not yet a mother. Hopefully the day you know it you can understand the importance of having limits ”.

Frida Sofía also heard these statements from Aylín and responded, as expected, on Instagram too, there she has started calling her “Miss Mano Dura”.

But he also returned to share excerpts from the statements of Aylin Mujica emphasizing that the driver was referring to the use of violence against her. This she did through her Instagram stories, but here is the video from where the young singer and businesswoman took the statements.

