By Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shashwat Awasthi

Jun 29 (.) – The fight for Infigen Energy rose in temperature on Monday after the Spanish company Iberdrola raised its offer for the Australian wind and solar energy company to 856 million Australian dollars (589.1 million dollars), little after Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp upgraded theirs.

Philippines-based UAC Energy, a joint venture of Ayala AC Energy and Hong Kong-based UPC Renewables Group, raised its cash offering on Monday to A $ 0.86 per share, from the $ 0.80 it proposed in a principle, thus matching the initial offer of Iberdrola.

UAC also released its offer from a number of conditions that had irritated Infigen.

Iberdrola responded immediately by sweetening its offer by 3 cents to A $ 0.89 per share, a slightly higher amount than the 0.8585 that Infigen closed on the stock market last Friday, valuing the group of renewables at A $ 856 million.

Shares in Infigen were up 4% to $ 80,915 on Monday, indicating that investors expect both suitors to further improve their offerings.

Infigen said that it is studying the evolution of both offers and advised its shareholders not to take any action.

Analysts had forecast a bidding war for Infigen’s assets, which comprise seven wind farms and a large portfolio of 600-megawatt projects that it has recently frozen to save money.

Infigen entered the radar of Iberdrola and UAC after the Australian company plummeted on the stock market due to the fall in energy prices in Australia, at a time when wind and solar companies face the challenges of connecting new projects to an unstable network.

UAC already has approval of its offer by the Australian Foreign Investment Commission, at a time when the country has introduced stricter policies to monitor foreign investment as interest in troubled Australian assets grows. root of the coronavirus pandemic.

Infigen had expressly supported Iberdrola’s offer, 7.5% higher than UAC’s first and with fewer conditions than this.

« We believe Iberdrola may need to reduce the terms of its offer or offer a higher offer price to make it clearly superior and maintain Infigen’s recommendation, » RBC analysts said in a report for clients.

($ 1 = A $ 1.4531)

(Information from Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; translated by Jose Elías Rodríguez)