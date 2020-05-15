Curious: Oh, Jalisco, don’t give up … not even a tiger! The famous phrase never came better than this time. In Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, something as surprising as unreal happened.

We have already spoken before that animals are taking to the streets where thousands of people used to walk around the world. But what happened in Jalisco goes beyond the unthinkable.

In this town someone went for a walk in the spring sun. He was without masks and he did keep his social distance. Sure … no one was going to approach him.

Because it was a tiger!

A real one, with its stripes, its fangs and its everything.

And he walked down the street quite disoriented, but he did hide.

So much so, that it could be recorded by people who were driving.

Although we do not know if the most surprising thing was to see the huge feline roaming freely along the sidewalk … or the charro in a white shirt and hat who wore his arts with the tie and caught the tiger.

Thus, in the purest Mexican style, before the hallucinated gaze of passers-by.

A video of just 23 seconds left testimony of the tiger hunt. Three men follow him, but it is the charro that links him.

The women who shot the video cannot believe what they see. “My God,” one is heard saying.

“How are they going to catch him?” Asks his partner. “I don’t know,” answers the one of my God.

Users who viewed the video also could not give credit to the images.

The comments are of all kinds.

“First question: where did the tiger escape from.

Second: where the cool rancher came from.

Third: did the tiger leave something to help recognize the cool rancher or just the video? ”

Others, fun and fast, immediately related the event with the Netflix series Tiger King: “The King of Tigers. Soon on Netflix ”.

“!!! What eggs of that Cowboy !!!”, says another admired.

And others laugh at those who went hunting with less value than the charro.

“Anyway, the wey in the red shirt brought a chair to defend against the attack.”

“Charro launches a tiger on an avenue in Jalisco. They give him 8 Pts. Because the mangana was regular, “says another, making comparisons with the Mexican jaripeo (rodeo in the US).

“He got bored with the quarantine and decided to go find a kawama. Do not stain and who did your kitten escape? ”Says another user.

And it’s true, the video is quite strange in itself, but … where did the big cat come from?

According to The Guardian, the thunder escaped from a Tlaquepaque residence on Tuesday. In other words, it is the pet of someone who was a little neglected. According to this same means, firefighters went to the scene to catch the animal, but nothing is known about the mere charro.

A tiger that was walking through the streets of Jalisco was caught by a man in a hat and white shirt, who was wearing a tie.

📹: CarlosWME pic.twitter.com/VhsUIZcY8A – POLITICAL Mexico (@politicomx) May 14, 2020

Isn’t it the most curious thing of the week?

