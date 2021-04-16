Axon 30 Ultra, ZTE’s flagship with a 144Hz screen | Technology

ZTE has just presented its new flagship, a terminal that boasts cameras, screen and power. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra arrives with four cameras, the latest from Qualcomm and configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Chinese company ZTE continues to try to find its niche in the European market and does so with erratic launches such as that of its new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra. This device comes with a set of specifications worthy of a high-end.

The refresh rate of the screen is what stands out the most, the 144Hz is accompanied by a technical set with a Snapdragon 888 as a processor, a 4,600 mAh battery, and storage and RAM configurations capable of matching notebook configurations.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Display 6.67 “AMOLED panel | FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels 20: 9 | 144Hz | HDR10 + Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 8 GB | 12 GB | 16 GB Storage 256 GB | 1 TB UFS 3.1 Main cameras 64 MP main stabilized, f / 1.6 | Ultra wide angle 64 Mpx f / 2.2 | Portrait 64 Mpx f / 1.9 | Tele 8 Mpx 5x optical Front camera 16 Mpx Battery 4,600 mAh | Fast charge 66W Operating system Android 11 | MyOS 11 Dimensions and weight 161.53 x 72, 96 x 8.0 mm | 188 grams PriceNot available

Design with curved screen and a combination of metal and glass

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a high-end and has materials to match, It is built in glass on the back and metal on the edges. In images it gives the impression of being a solid and well finished terminal, although we will have to wait to get it in hand to confirm this.

The back has a camera module that protrudes quite a bit from the body and largely reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. If we jump to the front we find a curved screen on the sides and with a hole centered in the upper part for the camera.

The AMOLED screen of the Axon 30 Ultra has a good size, it is 6.67 inches in 20: 9 format and FullHD + resolution or 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. This panel is HDR10 + compliant and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. We have told you that it has 144Hz as a refresh rate, but it also has a high touch refresh rate: 300Hz.

Snapdragon 888, 4,600 mAh battery and 66W charging

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has several versions in terms of storage and RAM, starting from the 8 and 12 GB with 256 GB of storage, up to a whopping 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage in the most expensive version. Memory technology is UFS 3.1 and LPDRR5 for RAM.

All versions have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 as a processor, a processor that has given good results in terminals such as the OnePlus 9 Pro. The autonomy of this device is marked by a 4,600 mAh battery compatible with a 66W fast charging system.

64 megapixels for the three main cameras

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra proposal involves mounting four sensors on the back, three of them with the same resolution, but with different functionality. The main one is a Sony IMX686 64 megapixel wide-angle sensor with 1.6 focal and optical stabilization.

The breakup between Google and Huawei is the latest step in a trade war that has raged since the presidency of Donald Trump. In the electoral campaign, he already set the objective of limiting the business of large Chinese companies in his country. We explain the measures it has taken in recent years.

The secondary sensor has the same resolution, although it is a Samsung ultra wide angle and its focal length is 2.2. The tertiary is a sensor for portraits, it has the same resolution and manufacturer as the previous one, the focal length is 1.9. The fourth sensor is an 8 megapixel periscope telephoto with optical stabilization and up to 5x optical magnification. The camera for selfies is 16 megapixels.

Launch and price of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is available to pre-order in China and It will be available globally from May. The price is still unknown, although the most probable thing is that taking into account its specifications it is around between 700 and 1,000 euros.

It will go on to compete directly in specifications with the Xiaomi Mi 11, OPPO Find X3 Pro and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, among others. It is the flagship of ZTE for this 2021.