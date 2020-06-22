Physicists who are in charge of the world’s most sensitive search for dark matter through experiments have seen something strange. They have discovered an unexpected excess of events inside their detector that could match the profile of a hypothetical particle that may be the constituent of dark matter: axion. But the data could also be explained by a new property of neutrinos.

More prosaically, the signal could be due to contamination within the experiment.

“That excess is exciting, but we have to be very patient,” says Luca Grandi, a physicist at the University of Chicago, one of the people in charge of the experiment, called XENON1T and involving 163 people. The successor to this experiment will have to rule out possible contamination by tritium atoms, says Grandi. It is expected to start this year.

Experts outside the experiment say that when there is a boring explanation, it is usually the correct one. But not always, and the mere possibility that XENON1T has made a discovery deserves attention.

“If it turns out to be a new particle, it will be the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for over the last forty years,” says Adam Falkowski, a particle physicist at the University of Paris-Saclay, who was not involved in the experiment. “It is not possible not to fall short with the importance of the discovery, if it is true.”

Particle physicists have been chasing a more complete inventory of nature all this time, beyond the set of particles and forces that make up what is known as the standard model of particle physics. And for twenty years, experiments like XENON1T have specifically targeted the unknown particles of dark matter, the invisible substance that brings its gravitational weight throughout the universe.

If the XENON1T signal is due to axions, which are among the leading candidates for a dark matter component, or to non-standard neutrinos, “there is no doubt that it would be very exciting,” says Kathryn Zurek, theoretical physicist at the Institute of Technology. Of California. But for now “the prosaic explanation, tritium, is, in my opinion, the most probable.”

The result described in the article is a cluster of events of the type called “electronic reverse” that occurred within the XENON1T detector. The detector is a sensor-coated tank containing 3.2 tons of pure xenon; It is more than a thousand meters deep within the Gran Sasso, a mountain of the Apennines, in Italy. Because xenon is a chemically inert, ‘noble’ element, it thus creates a quiet, contemplative pool in which to search for traces of unknown particles, if one passes through them.

The XENON series of experiments was originally designed to search for hypothetical dark matter particles called weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMP. Occasionally, any WIMP passing through the detector would collide with a xenon core and thus generate a flash of light.

But after fourteen years of searching with ever-increasing and more sensitive detectors, those nuclear setbacks had not been seen. Competing experiments looked for nuclear setbacks in tanks filled with other noble elements and substances, but they did not see them either. «It has been a whole story; we are all very desperate, “says Elena Aprile, a particle physicist at Columbia University who devised the xenon detection method and has led the XENON experiments ever since.

As the search for WIMP continued empty-handed, XENON scientists realized a few years ago that they could use their experiment to search for other types of unknown particles that passed through the detector: particles that collided with an electron in the xenon instead of its nucleus.

In the past, they treated these “electronic setbacks” as background noise, and in fact, many of them are caused by prosaic sources, such as radioactive lead and krypton isotopes. But after improvements that radically reduced background contamination over the years, they found they were in a position to look for signals at that low noise level.

In their new analysis, they examined electronic setbacks in data for the one-year equivalent of XENON1T operation. They expected to see about 232 of those setbacks, caused by known sources of the background contamination. But the experiment captured 285, an excess of 53 which means that there must be a source that has not been taken into account.

The team jealously guarded the discovery for a year or so. “We work and we work, and we try to understand,” says Aprile. “I said to myself, poor students!” After rejecting all possible sources of error they could think of, they were left with three explanations that matched the size and shape of the hump on their data charts.

The first, and surely the most exciting, was the “solar axion”, a hypothetical particle produced within the Sun, similar to the photon but with mass, although very little.

The axions that had recently been produced on the Sun could not be the dark matter that has shaped the universe since ancient times. But if the experiment has detected solar axions, it is that the axions exist. “Such an axion could be produced in the early universe and be at least a component of dark matter,” explains Peter Graham, a particle physicist at Stanford University who has theorized about axions and ways to detect them.

The researchers say that the energy from solar axions that is inferred from the XENON1T’s hump does not match the simplest models of axionic dark matter, but it is likely, they believe, that more complicated models would reconcile with them.

Another possibility is that neutrinos, the most mysterious of nature’s known particles, had large magnetic moments, that is, they were a kind of magnet bar. If they had that property they could scatter into the electrons at an increased rate, which would explain the excessive amount of electronic kickbacks. Graham says that a magnetic neutrino moment “would also be very exciting, as it would indicate the existence of new physics beyond the standard model.”

But it is possible that trace amounts of tritium, a rare isotope of hydrogen, are present in xenon, and that their radioactive decay results in electron setbacks. This possibility “cannot be confirmed or excluded,” writes the XENON1T team in their article.

Researchers who are not part of the team say there are “danger flags, not red, but orange,” in Falkowski’s words, pointing to the boring response. The most important thing is that if the Sun creates axions, all the stars do. Those axions would take a small amount of energy from the star, like steam that carries energy from the kettle where the water boils. In very hot stars, such as red giants and white dwarfs, where axion output should be higher, that loss of energy would cool the star. “A white dwarf would produce so many axions that we wouldn’t see all those white dwarfs everywhere,” says Zurek.

High magnetic moment neutrinos also have their drawbacks: Compared to standard neutrinos, they would spontaneously occur more abundantly within stars and drain more energy from them, causing hot ones to cool more than is observed.

But these arguments could be flawed, or perhaps there is some other particle that explains the XENON1T hump. Luckily, physicists won’t have to wait long for answers: XENON1T’s successor, the XENONnT experiment, which will scrutinize reversals in 8.3 tonnes of xenon, is on track to start collecting data later this year. “If the excess reappears and is of the same level,” says Grandi, “we hope to be able to discriminate [entre las posibilidades] in a few months of data collection ».

“One thing is clear,” according to Juan Collar, a dark matter physicist at the University of Chicago who was not involved in the experiment: “the XENON program continues to break ground in the field of dark matter; The most sensitive experiment will be the first to hit the unexpected, and XENON solidly holds that precious first position. ”

Natalie Wolchover / Quanta Magazine

Article translated by Research and Science with the permission of QuantaMagazine.org, an independent publication promoted by the Simons Foundation to enhance public understanding of science.

Reference: “Observation of Excess Electronic Recoil Events in XENON1T”, by E. Aprile et al., In The Xenon Experiment and also as arXiv: 2006.09721[hep-ex].