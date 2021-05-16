Axie Infinity Gets A Wide Player Base As Filipinos Use It To Survive

Following the economic crisis that followed the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipinos in the city of Cabanatuan have come up with ingenious ways to earn a living. One of these methods is to play games to win, such as Axie Infinity, a game developed by SkyMavis. This game reportedly allows players to earn income through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies, provided they successfully breed, fight, and trade digital pets called Axies.

According to a mini-documentary

From Emfarsis, a crypto consulting firm, Filipinos of different age groups are playing games. Among the players interviewed were a mother, three young entrepreneurs, a university graduate, a pedicab driver, an elderly couple, and one of the first people in the city of Cabanatuan to discover the game of playing to win.

Explaining why gambling became common in the Philippines at such a rapid rate, a player by the name of Art Art said that while he was not convinced that the game would pay off, he gave it a try because the COVID-19 pandemic left most of the Filipinos without any means of earning a living. As in Art Art, other residents of Cabanatuan decided to try the game to get their daily bread.

How the game works

Axie Infinity reportedly uses NFT to symbolize every pet a player purchases. The player is then tasked with raising the pets, a process that involves buying or growing Little Love Potions (SLP). After a pet reaches a certain level, a player can sell it for cryptocurrency. SLPs can also be redeemed for cryptocurrencies before a player proceeds to convert the cryptocurrencies into their preferred currency.

According to Jeffrey Zirlin, Axie’s chief growth officer, more than 60,000 people are currently playing the game. He noted that all anyone needs to join the Axie ecosystem is a smartphone and an internet connection.

At the moment, the payment system requires players to sync and exchange their funds via Ethereum (ETH), which has been subject to a lot of volatility. While this has left most players concerned, they are not yet ready to throw in the towel. An example is an elderly couple, who play while running a store. The husband, Lolo, revealed that he continues to play even after losing.

Offering something like a light at the end of the tunnel, Zirlin noted that Axie is his own economy. He acknowledged that macroeconomic factors could see him swing like any other emerging market. However, Zirlin believes that in the long term, the ecosystem will witness high GDP growth, which will stimulate the creation of an in-game economy.