Axel Rudi Pell – Sign of the times

Eighteen discs in thirty-one years of career is what one of the guitar legends such as Axel Rudi Pell contemplates, who with “Sign of the times” continues to offer what his audience demands: classic heavy metal, with clear influences from the past and “hard rock”, with a band that has been stable for a long time, with the spectacular voice of the American Johnny Gioeli, the help with the rhythmic base of the drummer, also American, Bobby Rondinelli and the bass of Volker Krawczak, together to the keyboards of Ferdy Doernberg, with an increasing presence. For Axel Rudi Pell, all six strings that are heard in Lp remain. Ten songs that do not reach fifty-five minutes and that will convince the followers of the German band.

“Sign of the times” begins with an introduction of almost two minutes entitled “The black serenade” where the dark chorus synthesizer stands out, giving way to the “flourishes” with the fingers in each tap by Axel Rudi Pell. A perfect way to start that gives way to “Gunfire”, a good “single” that transits between classic metal and power metal and reminiscent of decades past, especially with the synth touches in its catchy chorus, finished off with a complex plucking “House brand”. More melodic is “Bad reputation”, quality “hard rock”. A perfect song to listen to at any time and that has caught our attention the most. The song of the same name follows the line of starting with a synthesizer and backing vocals to gradually become an epic piece, with a few changes of rhythm in the more than seven minutes, with smoother passages, a bridge in “crescendo” and the explosion in the chorus, along with a virtuoso guitar solo. More vintage flavor with “The end of the line”, where Gioeli’s voice shines above the rest. “As blind as a fool can be” is the ballad of the album, a beautiful piano serves as an “intro” to the voice and the other instruments, to leave the transitions to the wise fingers of Axel Rudi Pell. “Wings of the storm” in the words of the musicians is a tribute to the Deep Purple by David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes passed through the Hendrix sieve (it’s funny but Whitesnake has an old song with the same name, although they have nothing to do with it and other). “Waiting for your call” maintains the same tone as the rest of the “full length”, although in the chorus Gioeli works admirably with that somewhat broken voice. “Living in a dream” misplaces the entrance using a “reggae” rhythm during the first minute and a half to take a “metal” twist, although in the chorus they use the Doernberg synthesizer as the protagonist, making way for the conclusion with “Into the fire ”, with more backing vocals and keyboard, in a theme with some darkness, epic and Axel Rudi Pell taking advantage of the sounds of his guitar pedalboard.

“Sign of the times” does not bring any novelty to the genre, because with almost sixty years it is difficult for the German to change his style, if it has always worked for him. Even so, it is a pleasant listening album, one of those that “enters the first” with well-composed and well-executed melodies, several highlights in one of the great “guitar heroes” that Europe has given and that will surely dazzle the metal community . It is directed towards them. An album to which we augur multiple possibilities live.

Axel Rudi Pell – Sign of the times

2020-04-11

6.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0