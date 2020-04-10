Since the intention of the Nation was known to join the price control mayors Until this week that the Decree by which the communal chiefs were authorized to be in charge of supervising their districts and carrying out inspections was known, there was speculation about how the relationship could be and the fear of the merchants could be heard.

He Minister of Production, Technological Innovation of the province of Buenos Aires, Augusto Costa, pointed out that there will be no discretion in the controls by the communal chiefs. “The mayors can not make arbitrary decisions”, He said regarding the control of prices and shops in each of their districts. “There is a unified criterion to carry out the audits,” he added.

When explaining why they decided to add the community chiefs, Costa said that what was started was “generate mechanisms to guarantee that people can buy at reasonable prices” and that the concern in this regard “led to joint work with the mayors. “

Costa usually visits places and participates in seizures of merchandise. He could be seen recently seizing a batch of gel alcohol that a pharmacy claimed not to have for sale and kept in stock waiting for its price to rise.

“We found prices that are not what they should be. When that happens the first thing to do is reset to the corresponding price and then it is sanctioned“to the company or business that does not meet the standard.” Merchants have to respect the list of some 2,000 products considered essential, “said the Buenos Aires minister, referring to the list that was published a little less than a month ago.

When explaining the model they are carrying out, Costa said that what they are doing is focusing “on products with maximum prices” and sought to bring peace of mind to merchants in the municipalities regarding the firepower of the mayors.

“Work is carried out in coordination with the municipalities so that similar criteria for inspection continue to be applied and to take measures such as preventive closings or seizure of merchandise“ explained in communication with FM Delta 90.3. “If the infraction is serious, the merchandise can be confiscated and made available to hospitals, for example,” added.

“We have been working with the municipalities for 10 days so that the mayors can also control prices in the shops. What we are doing is taking care of the pockets of those who with great effort are staying at home, “explained Costa.

Costa often refers to the market’s inability to self-regulate: “Structurally, markets function in a very uncompetitive way. This lack of competition means that the chains can be used. ” From this, the minister understands that the Supply law “is working very well today to take care of people’s pockets. The State had no tools to sanction someone, if there was excess, it was up to the consumer not to buy. “

Days ago Costa had said that the Buenos Aires government is going to be “inflexible” with merchants who do not comply with prices. In addition, he warned that “there is no room for the lively” in reference to companies that take advantage of this context to lay off employees.

Days ago, in an interview with a news portal, he had said that those revived in the surcharges may be present throughout the production chain and that sanctions can be fines of up to $ 10 million and closure of shops