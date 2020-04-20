In tune with the National Government, Axel Kicillof confirmed that this Tuesday he will make a debt restructuring proposal from the province of Buenos Aires to foreign bondholders.

Because he was still awaiting the results of the coronavirus test – which finally turned negative – Kicillof could not be present in the Quinta de Olivos with the rest of the governors, when Alberto Fernández and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, presented the offer made to international creditors and announced that Argentina is in a “Virtual default”. However, the Buenos Aires president backed it and in the same vein will present a proposal tomorrow to restructure the Province’s debt. The Nation offer contemplates renegotiating US $ 66,238 million of debt issued under foreign law. The initiative provides for a three-year grace period without any payments, with a reduced capital drawdown and a 62% cut in interest.

“On Tuesday we will make a concrete proposal,” announced Kicillof in dialogue with C5N, who added that “There is external support and support from sectors of the Province for a restructuring that allows us to get out of this mess.”

The Kirchner leader charged against the management of María Eugenia Vidal and Mauricio Macri for the “Dreadful decision” of having taken that debt, which he now qualified as “Priceless”. “This situation arose before the coronavirus, which destroyed everything written; no one knows when this epidemiological and economic situation will be ”, he warned.

To the already well-known crisis that the Buenosairean territory crosses, the impact of this month of stoppage of the economy product of the obligatory quarantine is added. In this sense, the governor said that “the economic situation that he is leaving is due to this long month of isolation It will be difficult to overcome. ”

Assuming that “it is difficult to foresee what will continue to happen”, he stated that “we have to try not to found a company”. In this sense, he added that the Buenos Aires State is “using all force to reach the whole world.” “We need a lot of State, a lot of solidarity and never more neoliberalism”, he added.