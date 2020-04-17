The result of test for coronavirus that was performed Axel Kicillof was negative and it was ruled out that the Buenos Aires governor was infected with the disease after having visited a hospital where there are between 20 and 30 infected.

“The test carried out on Governor Axel Kicillof yielded a negative result. The medical body that advises the president informed him of the novelty. In this way, the Governor will normally continue with the schedule of activities planned for the next few days. ”, The governor reported in a statement.

Later, the provincial president himself confirmed it in his official Twitter account: “The medical staff informed me that the test carried out this morning yielded a negative result. We will continue working with the planned activities agenda. I appreciate the sincere concern that arose around this episode.“

Due to this situation, the former Economy Minister did not attend the meeting that Alberto Fernández had with governors prior to the presentation of the offer to private bondholders.

The official’s hyssop was decided after it emerged that he could have had a visit to a San Martín hospital. However, they had clarified: “Although the governor did not maintain close contact with confirmed cases, nor did he present any symptoms, it was decided to carry out said test to bring peace of mind to the people of Buenos Aires, and to end the proliferation of speculation that, irresponsibly, was unleashed around this issue. “

This morning, the president confirmed that he was not going to participate in the meeting between Fernández and the governors: “I have been talking to the doctors, they recommend the swab, so I will do it immediately and I will communicate the result“

“I feel good, perfectly good, I don’t have any of the symptoms“Kicillof added in radio statements, although it is public knowledge that a person infected with the virus does not necessarily have symptoms.

This morning the doctor Orlando Restivo, of the Trade Union Association of Health Professionals of the province of Buenos Aires (CICOP) and delegate of the Belgrano de San Martín Hospital, confirmed that in that establishment there could be between 20 and 30 those infected with the coronavirus COVID-19.

“We’re tremendously worried. As of today, we have 13 confirmed cases of personnel from the Belgrano Hospital with coronaviruses and ten other suspects, who await the results, ”said Dr. Restivo. “But the problem is that there are between 20 and 30 preventive doctors isolated, reason why it is highly probable that they are more infected, “added the union delegate in an interview with the program” El Exprimidor “, which Ari Paluch leads on AM 550.

Restivo denounced what he does 20 days they demanded of the province of Buenos Aires massive testing for the health personnel but they answered that “did not correspond”At that time. “This was avoidable; we, the union representatives, 20 days ago stated that the widespread use of chinstraps and testing of health personnel was necessary and we were told that we were not in the proper epidemiological phaseRestivo sentenced. “As the saying goes: ‘crocodile that sleeps is a wallet,’ and here they fell asleep and by asking and claiming they excluded us from health meetings,” he added.

The doctor said that although he did not have close contact with those infected with coronavirus, he had contact with them but they did not swab him. “According to the protocols of the province of Buenos Aires, I would not have to be tested. I had contact with some of the people who have coronaviruses, moderate contacts, but I do not feel immune to any issue“He stressed.

“Testing of medical personnel is done when starting the symptomology, but the day that I start with the symptoms I already infected ten peopleRestivo added.

As confirmed to the NA agency by Buenos Aires hospital sources, as of today the supplies for health personnel are not enough and there are dozens of the number of doctors infected with coronavirus in the province of Buenos Aires. From the Buenos Aires unions they warned that in many hospitals in the province of Buenos Aires Doctors will be lacking due to infections and the required isolations.