This afternoon, the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, met in La Plata with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, head of the Buenos Aires Government, with the aim of drawing up a series of joint policies to face the spread of the coronavirus in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA), the most compromised area in the country.

« Coordinated does not mean that all measures are equal. We are looking at all the data with concern, we dedicated the meeting to see in detail a series of data to indicate a series of joint indicators. Just when we were meeting, today’s contagion entered us, in the City the number of contagions increased again, « said Rodríguez Larreta at the beginning.

Then he added: « We see the mortality data, we are looking at the targeting data, where the infections come from, the » R « . We agreed on how we are going to follow them on a daily basis. As we always say, if the data continues like this we will have to take stricter measures. We take all the data based on the evidence. We are also emphasizing control over normality. «

« We are going to be strict about mobility so that only essential workers can travel. For two reasons: public transport is the focus of contagion and mobility promotes the concentration of people. So the decrease in mobility is an objective, we have to deepen that drop in mobility. We are going to work on the weekend with the national government. And we will analyze more drastic measures, « emphasized the head of the Buenos Aires government.

« If we have to take more drastic measures to care for people, our pulse will not shake », reiterated Rodríguez Larreta, who thanked Kicillof for the invitation.

« I don’t have much to add, only the data got worse. That worries us because the more contagion the more people have to use intensive care beds. That is generating that, with the passage of time and the pandemic, there is less availability. We put together a technical table where we are going to make a composite indicator that has to do with the use of beds, availability, social mobility, with infections, the evolution of infections, mortality, common indicators with which we are working ” , said the Buenosairean governor when taking the word.

« If this continues, as Horacio said, we will have to tighten the measures », said Kicillof, who, like the head of the City Government, indicated that they will control that only essential workers travel: “Father’s Day is coming, it is a family day, but the distance and isolation that we have in the city cannot be violated. AMBA area ”.

« What we are going to ask you is to limit yourself to the family circle in which you are living. Please do not violate quarantine. We have had roasts, baby showers, meetings in the Province where more than 30 people went, and then the results had to be regretted, ”said Kicillof.

The meeting was held in the afternoon and the Governor was accompanied by Sergio Berni, Minister of Security, and Daniel Gollán, Health Minister. On the side of the City, Rodríguez Larreta traveled with Diego Santilli, Minister of Justice and Security, and Fernán Quirós, Health Minister.

“Due to the reality of the Province, the industrial cordon is much stronger and that was opened in the Province and not in the City, because it is much more relevant. We had an outbreak in Barrio 31 and a different job was done. Within the Province one municipality is not the same as anotherLarreta said.

Then, The Buenosairean president announced that this Friday 2,060 new cases of coronavirus were registered throughout the country. It also revealed that figure before the Ministry of Health released the daily part in which it reports the number of people who died and how many new cases were registered in the provinces.