Axa will stop investing in companies linked to deforestation

(Bloomberg) – The investment management arm of AXA SA will stop investing in companies that contribute to deforestation or loss of biodiversity.

The new policy, which takes effect on Wednesday, targets companies involved in the livestock, soybean and timber extraction industries, AXA Investment Management said in the statement. It is an extension of an existing ban on investing in palm oil producers that have not been certified as sustainable.

“Through our investment practices, we have a role to play and we are committed to fighting deforestation and the conversion of natural ecosystems, as well as supporting forest restoration to ensure habitat conservation and limit global warming. ”Chief Executive Marco Morelli said in the press release.

The company is the latest institution to try to pressure companies to do more to combat climate change by withdrawing financial support. The Paris-based firm said it would boost engagement with businesses to encourage more sustainable practices.

